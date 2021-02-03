Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] moved down -7.27: Why It’s Important

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, down -7.27%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM Eastern Time under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. The archived fireside chat will be available until January 25, 2021.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is now 57.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DARE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.30 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.85, which means current price is +65.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 1699779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.29

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.73. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 57.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.20 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -360.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -186.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.58. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$750,728 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 836,884, which is approximately 245.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 703,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.69 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 679,417 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 88,000 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,449,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,217,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,798 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,250 shares during the same period.