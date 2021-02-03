Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $25

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.57%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Results from CTP-692 Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Schizophrenia.

CTP-692 Did Not Achieve Primary Endpoint Assessing Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) Total Score at 12 Weeks.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate CTP-692 as an adjunctive treatment in patients with schizophrenia did not meet the primary endpoint or other secondary endpoints. CTP-692 is a deuterated form of D-serine, an endogenous amino acid that is a co-agonist of the NMDA receptor.

Over the last 12 months, CNCE stock dropped by -29.73%. The average equity rating for CNCE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $238.66 million, with 31.55 million shares outstanding and 25.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.75K shares, CNCE stock reached a trading volume of 7103572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

CNCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.57. With this latest performance, CNCE shares dropped by -40.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.01 for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7336.58. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7257.75.

Return on Total Capital for CNCE is now -55.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,116,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

CNCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNCE.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 71.00% of CNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNCE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,150,641, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 1,869,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 million in CNCE stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $13.95 million in CNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNCE] by around 1,415,144 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,412,864 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,643,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,471,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNCE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,927 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 67,010 shares during the same period.