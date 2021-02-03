Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Is Currently -3.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $15.18 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.02, while the highest price level was $15.81. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Commitment to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25 Percent by 2030.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that it has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030. This goal represents combined Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emission reductions on a mass basis (metric tons per year) compared with 2017 baseline levels. The Company has published a detailed plan outlining its strategic priorities on its corporate website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change. The American steel industry is one of the cleanest and most energy efficient in the world, and therefore the utilization of steel Made in the USA is a decisively positive move to protect the planet against massive pollution embedded in the steel produced in other countries.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.26 percent and weekly performance of -4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 180.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 83.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 8589503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 15.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +28.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.61. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 590.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $124,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to -2.74%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,088 million, or 70.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,844,531, which is approximately -1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,291,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.62 million in CLF stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $260.61 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -1.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 22,744,508 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 26,526,528 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 220,026,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,297,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,222 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,571,563 shares during the same period.