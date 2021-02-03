China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] is 28.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.56%. The company report on January 23, 2021 that China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces The Closing Of $7.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced that it closed the registered direct offering of approximately $7.3 million of common shares at a price of $1.85 per share on January 22, 2021, as previously announced on January 20, 2021. The Company issued a total of 3,960,000 common shares to the institutional investors participating in the offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants (“Warrants”) to the investors, initially exercisable for the purchase of up to 1,584,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, which Warrants have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transactions.

Over the last 12 months, CHNR stock rose by 38.71%.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.59 million, with 24.91 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 942.64K shares, CHNR stock reached a trading volume of 8359783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.89.

CHNR Stock Performance Analysis:

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5347, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2442 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Natural Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.17 and a Gross Margin at +1.67. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of -$81,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 66,124, which is approximately 213.28% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 18,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in CHNR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 72,946 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 41,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,779 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.