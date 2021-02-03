Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain 3.09% so far this year. What now?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $87.06 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.53, while the highest price level was $88.37. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Chevron Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.84M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 9227186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $104.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $95 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $105, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.40, while it was recorded at 87.18 for the last single week of trading, and 85.66 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.39 and a Gross Margin at -2.62. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now -3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.65. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.18.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corporation posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -1.45%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,082 million, or 63.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,777,349, which is approximately -2.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,725,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.64 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.61 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -1.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 991 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 54,139,199 shares. Additionally, 1,359 investors decreased positions by around 82,693,070 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,081,658,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,218,490,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,118,219 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 6,076,829 shares during the same period.