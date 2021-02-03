Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] Is Currently 24.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ballantyne Strong Inc [AMEX: BTN] closed the trading session at $2.53 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.42, while the highest price level was $2.77. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Ballantyne Strong Announces Sale of Convergent Media Systems for $23 Million.

– Realized Gain of Approximately $15 Million or $1.00 per share –– Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Growth & Investment Initiatives –.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”) announced that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Convergent Media Systems, LLC (“Convergent”) for a total enterprise value of approximately $23.2 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.65 percent and weekly performance of 11.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.34K shares, BTN reached to a volume of 1849300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]:

B. Riley & Co. have made an estimate for Ballantyne Strong Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2010, representing the official price target for Ballantyne Strong Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballantyne Strong Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BTN stock trade performance evaluation

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, BTN shares gained by 25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.22 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Ballantyne Strong Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BTN is now -8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.77. Additionally, BTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] managed to generate an average of -$34,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Ballantyne Strong Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballantyne Strong Inc go to 15.00%.

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 88.00% of BTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTN stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,654,305, which is approximately 0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 1,395,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in BTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.94 million in BTN stock with ownership of nearly -9.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballantyne Strong Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Ballantyne Strong Inc [AMEX:BTN] by around 19,681 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 245,715 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,069,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,334,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 79,010 shares during the same period.