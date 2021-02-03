B. Riley Securities lifts Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ: TLSA] gained 18.85% on the last trading session, reaching $4.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that TLSA: COVID-19 Brazilian Study Topline Data Released.

, Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) (LSE:TILS) reported positive topline results from its COVID-19 clinical study of Foralumab in Brazil. Foralumab is the first monoclonal antibody formulated for nasal administration for use in this groundbreaking trial. The study was a 39-subject, exploratory trial comparing the use of Foralumab in mild to moderate patients with COVID-19 who are not yet hospitalized. The objectives of the trial were to assess safety and to assess if the treatment may be able to delay the progression of the disease to reduce hospitalization. The three cohorts include a control arm, a Foralumab arm and a Foralumab + Dexamethasone arm. The drug was dosed once per day over 10 days of treatment.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC represents 97.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $441.77 million with the latest information. TLSA stock price has been found in the range of $4.21 to $4.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 978.17K shares, TLSA reached a trading volume of 4482735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, TLSA shares gained by 124.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 374.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Positions in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ:TLSA] by around 1,826,956 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 317,916 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,933,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,078,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLSA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,785 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,923 shares during the same period.