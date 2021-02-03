Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] moved up 20.19: Why It’s Important

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 20.19%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Artelo Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the Treatment of Cancer Cachexia.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) embarks on a collaboration with researchers from Trinity College Dublin to investigate pre-clinical models of human cancer cachexia, a wasting syndrome that affects up to 80% of all cancer patients and is believed to hasten death in this population.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system (which is composed of neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system). The Trinity team, led by Richard Porter, Associate Professor in Trinity’s School of Biochemistry & Immunology, will work with Artelo’s peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor agonist, ART27.13, in preclinical models of human cancer cachexia.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock is now 71.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARTL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.73 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.42, which means current price is +67.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, ARTL reached a trading volume of 66081105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has ARTL stock performed recently?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.92. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 71.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7831, while it was recorded at 1.0255 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9723 for the last 200 days.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings analysis for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Insider trade positions for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 163 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,923 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 162 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,923 shares during the same period.