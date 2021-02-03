Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] fell -1.96% so far this year. What now?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.04%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,741,573 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 8,370,786 shares of common stock. The common stock will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock issued for each share of common stock sold. The combined offering price to the public of each share of common stock and accompanying warrant is $4.45. The warrants must be exercised in integral multiples of two and will have an exercise price of $6.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to AGTC from this offering are expected to be approximately $74.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AGTC. All of the securities are being sold by AGTC. The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and MTS Health Partners are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering and Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AGTC stock dropped by -34.15%. The average equity rating for AGTC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.10 million, with 25.82 million shares outstanding and 25.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 417.55K shares, AGTC stock reached a trading volume of 9658405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

AGTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, AGTC shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1913.66. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1870.85.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -57.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.97. Additionally, AGTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$552,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 377.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

AGTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTC.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 68.50% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,617,846, which is approximately 1.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 1,404,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 million in AGTC stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.22 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly 65.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 1,190,115 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,031,499 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,811,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,032,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,595 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,794 shares during the same period.