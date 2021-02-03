American Resources Corporation [AREC] Is Currently 34.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] closed the trading session at $3.37 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.11, while the highest price level was $4.29. The company report on February 2, 2021 that American Resources Corporation Acquires Exclusive Rights to Purdue University’s Rare Earth Element Innovations, Critical for Clean Energy Technologies.

An environmentally safer method of rare earth and other critical material separation and purification using ligand-assisted chromatography for coal, coal byproducts, recycled permanent magnets and Lithium Ion batteries.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced that, with the addition of Hasler Ventures LLC, the Company has licensed ligand assisted displacement (“LAD”) chromatography patents and knowhow to further expanded its capability in environmentally friendly separation and purification of rare earth elements. These exclusive patents and technologies, developed at Purdue University, are specific to the processing of separated and pure rare earth metals and critical elements from coal byproducts, recycled permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries. The agreement will enable American Rare Earth LLC (or “ARE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation, to further develop and construct a much-needed environmentally safer domestic supply chain of critical materials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.82 percent and weekly performance of 22.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 167.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 134.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, AREC reached to a volume of 92159337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Resources Corporation [AREC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.97.

AREC stock trade performance evaluation

American Resources Corporation [AREC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 72.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 491.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.43 and a Gross Margin at -55.40. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.73.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4,417.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$4,727,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Resources Corporation [AREC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.40% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,065, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.20% of the total institutional ownership; EXANE DERIVATIVES, holding 91,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in AREC stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.12 million in AREC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 103,633 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 407 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 374,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,633 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 383 shares during the same period.