Thursday, February 4, 2021
9F Inc. [JFU] gain 36.54% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] gained 14.52% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KNDI, PEN and JFU.

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

9F Inc. represents 195.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $279.38 million with the latest information. JFU stock price has been found in the range of $1.28 to $1.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 6189326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 9F Inc. [JFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for JFU stock

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 36.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3682, while it was recorded at 1.2900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6703 for the last 200 days.

9F Inc. [JFU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

9F Inc. [JFU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9F Inc. [JFU]

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 1,478,788 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 73,933 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 50,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,502,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,478,788 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 40,680 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe Benchmark Company lifts Codexis Inc. [CDXS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleVaccinex Inc. [VCNX] Is Currently 14.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

