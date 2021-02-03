1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Is Currently -8.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] loss -8.33% or -2.61 points to close at $28.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1651743 shares. The company report on January 28, 2021 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Record Revenue and Earnings Results for its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter.

Total net revenues increased 44.8 percent, or $271.6 million, to $877.3 million compared with total revenues of $605.6 million in the prior year period, driven by ecommerce growth of 59.7 percent.

Net Income for the quarter increased 53.3 percent, or $39.5 million, to $113.7 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared with net income of $74.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share in the prior year period.

It opened the trading session at $31.97, the shares rose to $31.97 and dropped to $28.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLWS points out that the company has recorded -2.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -157.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 982.95K shares, FLWS reached to a volume of 1651743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $37.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for FLWS stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.53. With this latest performance, FLWS shares gained by 10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.88, while it was recorded at 31.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.79 for the last 200 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.96.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $13,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]

There are presently around $950 million, or 93.00% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,458,127, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,281,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.56 million in FLWS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $62.04 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly 525098.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 9,644,793 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 4,648,547 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,761,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,054,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,776,178 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,634 shares during the same period.