XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $410.20 million, up 15.04% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on February 1, 2021 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021.

6,015 vehicles delivered in January 2021, a 470% increase year-over-year.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Third consecutive month of record-breaking delivery, consisting of 3,710 P7s and 2,305 of G3s.

A sum of 15469244 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.58M shares. XPeng Inc. shares reached a high of $51.34 and dropped to a low of $47.63 until finishing in the latest session at $49.27.

The one-year XPEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.32. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $53.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XPEV shares from 25 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.78.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.67, while it was recorded at 50.31 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.20%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,602 million, or 21.60% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,517,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.65 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $327.65 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 93,141,187 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,700 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 248,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,393,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,052,652 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 260 shares during the same period.