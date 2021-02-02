WW International Inc. [WW] is 1.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.9999 during the day while it closed the day at $24.88. The company report on January 5, 2021 that The Vitamin Shoppe and WW Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Healthy Living.

Integrated partnership introduces livable solutions to inspire healthy habits, at a time when 63% of Americans say they will need support to reach their 2021 health and wellness goals.

The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, announced a new partnership with WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program, to amplify their shared mission to empower and support people on their health and wellness journeys.

WW International Inc. stock has also loss -0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WW stock has inclined by 12.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.49% and gained 1.97% year-on date.

The market cap for WW stock reached $1.70 billion, with 68.01 million shares outstanding and 48.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 2542162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $30.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $39, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on WW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading, and 24.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.38. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

There are presently around $1,341 million, or 82.00% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,520,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.35 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $110.2 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 4,284,833 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 5,147,605 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,467,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,899,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,502,786 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,506,059 shares during the same period.