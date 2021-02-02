why Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.95

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] jumped around 1.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $61.51 at the close of the session, up 1.79%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that New Study: Twice as Many People Plan to Watch the Super Bowl Alone this Year.

Oracle study examines the changing consumer behaviors and expectations ahead of Super Bowl LV.

How people plan to watch and celebrate Super Bowl LV will look very different this year, according to new study by Oracle. The study of 2,000 U.S. consumers who plan to watch the Big Game found that people are planning to watch alone or via a virtual party, opting for loungewear over fan gear, and are looking for humor and inspiration from this year’s advertisements.

Oracle Corporation stock is now -4.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCL Stock saw the intraday high of $62.01 and lowest of $60.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.20, which means current price is +2.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.71M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 10311586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $66.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.99.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.25, while it was recorded at 61.50 for the last single week of trading, and 57.27 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.38 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.17. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 585.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $75,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $86,906 million, or 49.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 179,555,002, which is approximately -5.214% of the company’s market cap and around 38.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,378,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -7.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 772 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 48,785,957 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 135,179,080 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 1,228,903,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,412,868,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,579,032 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,002,261 shares during the same period.