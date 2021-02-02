why iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.95

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] jumped around 3.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.98 at the close of the session, up 26.89%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun”) and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) (“iClick”), jointly announced that Baozun, the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, has on January 26, 2021 entered into certain agreements with iClick, an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China.

Pursuant to the share subscription agreement entered into between Baozun and iClick, Baozun has subscribed for 649,349 newly issued Class B ordinary shares (“Issued Class B Shares”) of iClick at an aggregate subscription price of approximately US$17.2 million, or US$26.524 per Class B ordinary share (“Share Subscription”). Holders of Class B ordinary shares of iClick are entitled to 20 votes per share. Concurrently with the issuance of the Issued Class B Shares by iClick, Mr. Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh and Mr. Jian “T.J.” Tang, the current beneficial owners of certain Class B ordinary shares of iClick, has converted 435,530 Class B ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares. Upon closing of the transactions on January 26, 2021, the total issued and outstanding number of Class B ordinary shares of iClick was 5,034,427.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock is now 110.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICLK Stock saw the intraday high of $18.45 and lowest of $14.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.50, which means current price is +133.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ICLK reached a trading volume of 5862815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $16.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16.

How has ICLK stock performed recently?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.80. With this latest performance, ICLK shares gained by 105.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 383.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.04 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 15.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.87. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$10,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLK.

Insider trade positions for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 21,115,802 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,660,549 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,324,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,100,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,089,583 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 586,117 shares during the same period.