Wall Street Analyst Initiated Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] loss -2.48% or -0.9 points to close at $35.44 with a heavy trading volume of 18796814 shares.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 3, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $36.12, the shares rose to $36.69 and dropped to $35.045, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSX points out that the company has recorded -8.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, BSX reached to a volume of 18796814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BSX stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BSX shares from 46 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.10, while it was recorded at 36.20 for the last single week of trading, and 36.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +64.08. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.59. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $130,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 7.10%.

There are presently around $45,919 million, or 94.80% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,853,990, which is approximately 3.789% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,005,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in BSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.26 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 83,649,994 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 79,165,365 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 1,132,867,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,295,682,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,059,706 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,593,928 shares during the same period.