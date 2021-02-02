Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] price surged by 9.07 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Field Roast™ Brings On the Flavor With New Signature Stadium Dog, the First Pea Protein-Based Hot Dog in North America.

A sum of 11593889 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.74M shares. Assertio Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7188 and dropped to a low of $0.632 until finishing in the latest session at $0.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

ASRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 82.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4862, while it was recorded at 0.6563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7165 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assertio Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ASRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 44.80% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,149, which is approximately 1.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 million in ASRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.63 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -16.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,806,971 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,939,417 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 33,750,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,497,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,729 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,230,299 shares during the same period.