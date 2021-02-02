VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] is 45.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.30 at the close of the session, up 16.16%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMZEEQ® (Minocycline) Label Update.

AMZEEQ® label update includes new information indicating the low propensity of Propionibacterium acnes (more commonly known as “P. acnes”) to develop resistance to minocycline.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, announced approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to include new information in the product label for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4% referencing the low propensity of P. acnes strains to develop resistance to minocycline, the active ingredient in AMZEEQ. AMZEEQ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 45.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VYNE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.35 and lowest of $1.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.84, which means current price is +46.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, VYNE reached a trading volume of 17026021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has VYNE stock performed recently?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.78, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

Insider trade positions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $189 million, or 51.10% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,845,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.64 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.27 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 7,870,492 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 10,190,886 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 63,988,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,049,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,395 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,558,023 shares during the same period.