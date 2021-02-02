Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $65

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] gained 4.22% on the last trading session, reaching $52.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Twitter Announces Proposed Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Lawsuits.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to settle the shareholder derivative lawsuits pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Court”) and the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against the Company and certain current and former directors and officers. The proposed settlement resolves all claims asserted against Twitter and the other named defendants in the derivative lawsuits without any liability or wrongdoing attributed to them personally or the Company.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, the Twitter Board of Directors will adopt and implement certain corporate governance modifications. In addition, Twitter’s insurers will pay the company $38 million to be used for general corporate purposes. The settlement will not require Twitter to make any payment, aside from covering certain administrative costs related to the settlement, such as those associated with publishing and mailing shareholder notice.

Twitter Inc. represents 790.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.75 billion with the latest information. TWTR stock price has been found in the range of $51.0718 to $52.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.13M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 13721061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $60, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 203.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for TWTR stock

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.77, while it was recorded at 50.52 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $30,674 million, or 76.40% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.06 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 68,373,284 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 57,319,334 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 456,806,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,499,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,645,231 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,449,875 shares during the same period.