Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] moved up 9.81: Why It’s Important

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] closed the trading session at $3.47 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.25, while the highest price level was $4.08. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Positive Early Study Results Help Pave Wave for Titan Pharmaceuticals to Move Forward with its JT-09 ProNeura® Development Program.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) announced that studies of its kappa opioid agonist peptide, JT-09, has demonstrated high potency and specificity for the human kappa-opioid receptor (“KOR”). JT-09 is being developed for use in combination with Titan’s ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic pruritus (itch).

The KOR potency studies used the cAMP Hunter™ assay with cloned human mu, delta and kappa opioid receptors. In addition, in studies conducted in collaboration with Charles Chavkin, Ph.D., Allan and Phyllis Treuer Endowed Chair of Pain Research and Professor, Department of Pharmacology, at the University of Washington Health Sciences Center, Seattle, WA, pretreatment with JT-09 or with difelikefalin (which is being developed as Korsuva™ by Cara Therapeutics, Inc.) were observed to be equally potent in reducing scratching and grooming bouts when injected subcutaneously (0.3 mg/kg) in a 5′-guanidinonaltrindole (5′-GNTI) itch-induced mouse model.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.47 percent and weekly performance of 5.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TTNP reached to a volume of 16730613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98.

TTNP stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, TTNP shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.77.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -197.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.91. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$783,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -5.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTNP.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 161,875, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in TTNP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 161,997 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 18,127 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 50,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,877 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 14,354 shares during the same period.