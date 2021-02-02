SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.39 billion, up 89.90% YTD: What’s Next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.87%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that SunPower and EagleView Automate Home Survey Process for Faster, More Precise Solar Installations.

Computer vision, machine-learning enable dealers to create precise, construction-ready designs without drones or in-home surveys.

Functionality reduces installation timelines by up to two weeks.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock rose by 772.84%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -101.87. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.11 billion, with 170.11 million shares outstanding and 80.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 15102590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPWR shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 88.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 697.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 772.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.67, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SPWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,770 million, or 48.60% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,336,882, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,337,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.36 million in SPWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $499.64 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -10.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 21,255,305 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,230,948 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 45,933,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,419,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,946,507 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,455,975 shares during the same period.