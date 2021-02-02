Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] moved up 23.21: Why It’s Important

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] closed the trading session at $33.39 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.80, while the highest price level was $34.34. The company report on January 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds THBR, GIX, ALXN and STPK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.20 percent and weekly performance of 4.34 percent. The stock has performed 60.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 244.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, STPK reached to a volume of 9001108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 4.20

STPK stock trade performance evaluation

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: Insider Ownership positions

4 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 78,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.