Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] moved down -6.59: Why It’s Important

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] price plunged by -6.59 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Names Steve Ledbetter as Next CEO.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) announced that after a distinguished 29 year career with Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”), Kevin Nichols will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC, the general partner of SHLX, effective March 1, 2021. Steve Ledbetter, Vice President-Commercial of SHLX, will succeed Kevin.

Steve joined Shell in 1999 and has held roles with increasing responsibility within Shell’s Pipeline, Manufacturing and Global Lubricants businesses and served as President of Jiffy Lube International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, Steve was named Vice President for Shell Pipeline Company LP, responsible for business development, joint ventures, oil movements and portfolio activity. Since joining SHLX as Vice President–Commercial in 2018, Steve has been instrumental in driving the commercial success of SHLX, contributing heavily to the long-term resilience of the partnership.

A sum of 2186382 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $11.208 and dropped to a low of $10.511 until finishing in the latest session at $10.78.

The one-year SHLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.11. The average equity rating for SHLX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $12.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SHLX stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SHLX shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.14 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +75.75.

Return on Total Capital for SHLX is now 11.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.01. Additionally, SHLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 1.15%.

There are presently around $1,173 million, or 28.00% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,324,698, which is approximately -7.342% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,889,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.51 million in SHLX stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $100.72 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 10,200,708 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,688,604 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 85,904,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,794,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,479,706 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,583 shares during the same period.