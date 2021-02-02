Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] moved up 4.33: Why It’s Important

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.25 during the day while it closed the day at $18.54. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Romeo Power and Republic Services Announce Strategic Alliance Agreement Including a Vehicle Retrofit Test Program.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, and Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in recycling and solid waste solutions, announced that they have entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (the “Agreement”) to collaborate on the development of Romeo Power’s battery technology for use in Republic’s electric garbage trucks.

Romeo Power Inc. stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMO stock has inclined by 83.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.12% and lost -17.56% year-on date.

The market cap for RMO stock reached $2.41 billion, with 28.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 9395154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 322.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $396 million, or 15.90% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,473,429, which is approximately -6.603% of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,686,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.27 million in RMO stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $25.9 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 5,763,490 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,804,096 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,779,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,347,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,679,827 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 584,680 shares during the same period.