Wednesday, February 3, 2021
RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Revenue clocked in at $405.00 million, down -22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] gained 2.22% or 0.5 points to close at $23.00 with a heavy trading volume of 9767849 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.92M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 9767849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.15.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

