Wednesday, February 3, 2021
type here...
Finance

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is 7.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] surged by $2.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $71.99 during the day while it closed the day at $70.72. The company report on January 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pinterest, Inc. – PINS.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”)(NYSE:PINS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether Pinterest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also loss -3.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has inclined by 13.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 106.24% and gained 7.31% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $43.71 billion, with 603.49 million shares outstanding and 507.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 9666914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $75.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.58, while it was recorded at 68.33 for the last single week of trading, and 41.97 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,968 million, or 72.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,442,981, which is approximately 25.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,692,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.2 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 117,787,336 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 59,019,401 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 204,529,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,335,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,607,947 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,714 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleTitan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] moved up 9.81: Why It’s Important
Next articleStar Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] moved up 23.21: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2

Brandon Evans - 0
Kopin Corporation surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.08 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] moved up 36.91: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
NTN Buzztime Inc. closed the trading session at $6.38 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.12,...
Read more
Finance

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] Is Currently 24.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ballantyne Strong Inc closed the trading session at $2.53 on 02/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.42,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Don’t Ignore This Blaring Warning Signal from iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a cleaning equipment manufacturer, experienced more than a 110% rise in its shares during the past 12 months. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

COVAX to receive up to 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will provide 40 million doses to the COVAX vaccine distribution program, aiming to take...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.