Oppenheimer lifts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] closed the trading session at $12.01 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.69, while the highest price level was $12.14. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing® (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced the availability of a generic version of NuvaRing®1 (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per day, in the U.S. Teva’s AB-rated and bioequivalent etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, is an estrogen/progestin combination hormonal contraceptive (CHC) indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

“The launch of a generic version of NuvaRing Vaginal Ring in the U.S. is an important addition to Teva’s generic portfolio,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA. “With more than 40 generic products in our existing woman’s health portfolio, we are proud to add another accessible contraception option.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.46 percent and weekly performance of -3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 8799626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.54. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$88,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.33%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,735 million, or 51.80% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 130,107,469, which is approximately -0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 52,806,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.21 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $513.9 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 41,954,231 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 59,753,819 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 459,063,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,771,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,402,556 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 20,759,536 shares during the same period.