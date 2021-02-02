Oppenheimer lifts SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SLS] jumped around 0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.10 at the close of the session, up 10.91%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that SELLAS Life Sciences Highlights 2020 Business and Clinical Progress and 2021 Milestones.

– Phase 3 REGAL Study of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients Underway in United States and Europe -.

– License Agreement with 3D Medicines for Development and Commercialization of GPS in China Initiates Commercialization Strategy for GPS -.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock is now 4.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.43 and lowest of $5.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.38, which means current price is +12.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, SLS reached a trading volume of 1904411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2018, representing the official price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on SLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, SLS shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLS is now -297.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -344.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.56. Additionally, SLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] managed to generate an average of -$3,907,000 per employee.SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. posted -2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLS.

Insider trade positions for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.20% of SLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 214,093, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 135,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in SLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.61 million in SLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SLS] by around 289,227 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 128,447 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 199,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,417 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 102,945 shares during the same period.