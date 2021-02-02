OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain 51.65% so far this year. What now?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] jumped around 0.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.99 at the close of the session, up 10.72%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that New Drug Application Submitted to PMDA in Japan for Somatrogon, to Treat Pediatric Patients with Growth Hormone Deficiency.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced that its partner, Pfizer Japan Inc., submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan for somatrogon, a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone that is intended to be administered once-weekly for the treatment of pediatric patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This submission is based on the results of the Japan Phase 3 and global Phase 3 clinical studies, conducted in subjects with pediatric GHD, in which the efficacy and safety of somatrogon administered once weekly were compared with GENOTROPIN® (somatropin), a recombinant human growth hormone for injection, administered once daily. In both studies, somatrogon showed comparable efficacy to GENOTROPIN for the primary endpoint of annual height velocity at 12 months of treatment. Somatrogon was generally well tolerated in both studies, with comparable safety to that of GENOTROPIN administered once-daily with respect to the types, numbers and severity of the adverse events observed between the treatment arms.

OPKO Health Inc. stock is now 51.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPK Stock saw the intraday high of $6.13 and lowest of $5.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.47, which means current price is +48.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 15581609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. On June 21, 2016, analysts increased their price target for OPK shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.32. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 48.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 313.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.92.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -9.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$51,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $1,145 million, or 30.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,342,695, which is approximately -2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,858,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.79 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.35 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -17.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 20,096,792 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 24,197,805 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 146,939,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,233,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,089,165 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,475,881 shares during the same period.