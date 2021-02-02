Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] is 33.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] closed the trading session at $6.56 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.55, while the highest price level was $6.56. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, announced the appointment of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021. Dr. Mazanet has extensive experience in all stages of oncology drug development from investigational new drug submission (“IND”) through new drug application (“NDA”) approval and commercial launch.

“Dr. Mazanet brings deep expertise in oncology drug development and commercialization to the Board of Directors. Her broad experience in oncology drug development and commercialization will be a significant asset to Oncternal as we advance our cirmtuzumab, ROR1 CAR-T and TK216 programs for patients with cancer,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.88 percent and weekly performance of 19.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 130.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 323.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ONCT reached to a volume of 3040089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41.

ONCT stock trade performance evaluation

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.93. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 36.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -619.38. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1409.81.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -73.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$2,442,000 per employee.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 13.80% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,316,163, which is approximately 4.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,200,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in ONCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.83 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly -2.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,580,751 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 416,677 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,870,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,867,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,837 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132 shares during the same period.