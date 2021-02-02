Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Stock trading around $0.68 per share: What's Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] traded at a high on 02/01/21, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17 Virtual Event.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, announced that Steven Fruchtman, MD, President & CEO, will present a Company overview at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held virtually January 19th and 20th. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation, or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

Presentation Details.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14845121 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.33%.

The market cap for ONTX stock reached $145.63 million, with 180.88 million shares outstanding and 171.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.96M shares, ONTX reached a trading volume of 14845121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 728.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has ONTX stock performed recently?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 33.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4886, while it was recorded at 0.6850 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4914 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -994.00. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -985.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -255.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,131,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Insider trade positions for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.20% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,932,899, which is approximately 13.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 903,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in ONTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.59 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 3,652,494 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,684,425 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,072,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,409,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,121,513 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,538,185 shares during the same period.

