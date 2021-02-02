Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is -1.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.81 at the close of the session, up 2.26%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ocugen, Inc. – OCGN.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether Ocugen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now -1.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.50, which means current price is +29.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 51.00M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 11581130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7075.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.98. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3198, while it was recorded at 1.7960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5819 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $25 million, or 8.60% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,437,567, which is approximately 2158.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,018,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.08 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.99 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 171.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,277,028 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 948,962 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 647,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,873,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,882 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 849,424 shares during the same period.