New Gold Inc. [NGD] Is Currently 7.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] traded at a high on 02/01/21, posting a 7.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.07. The company report on January 14, 2021 that New Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Results; Achieves Annual Production Guidance.

Provides Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

January 14, 2021- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) reports fourth quarter and annual operational results for the Company as of December 31, 2020, achieving the mid-range of the revised annual production guidance (refer to the Company’s July 30, 2020 news release for further information). An earnings conference call and webcast will be held on February 19, 2021 beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter financial results (details provided at the end of this news release). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13247689 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Gold Inc. stands at 7.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.40%.

The market cap for NGD stock reached $1.39 billion, with 676.00 million shares outstanding and 674.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, NGD reached a trading volume of 13247689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Gold Inc. [NGD]?

CIBC have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has NGD stock performed recently?

New Gold Inc. [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.61.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now -0.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.72. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] managed to generate an average of -$72,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Gold Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

There are presently around $478 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 71,276,983, which is approximately 13.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 21,966,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.47 million in NGD stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $45.13 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -40.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 38,770,173 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 51,674,795 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 140,479,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,924,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,888,082 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,976,928 shares during the same period.