Maxim Group lifts Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] closed the trading session at $5.64 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.43, while the highest price level was $6.15. The company report on January 28, 2021 that BrainStorm-Cell Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update.

BrainStorm-Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced that the Company will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 4, 2020.

BrainStorm’s CEO, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update, after which, participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer, Stacy Lindborg, PhD, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Research,David Setboun, PharmD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Preetam Shah, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.64 percent and weekly performance of -2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, BCLI reached to a volume of 1165295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BCLI stock trade performance evaluation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$726,656 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 23.00% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,872,889, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,201,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.78 million in BCLI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.62 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 10.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,242,449 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 658,131 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,929,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,830,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,373 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 378,644 shares during the same period.