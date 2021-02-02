Market cap of Taoping Inc. [TAOP] reaches 29.58M – now what?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] price surged by 10.90 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on January 26, 2021 that TAOP and Ivy International Education Forming Joint Venture to Develop and Market New Learning Programs for Quality Education.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announced that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ivy International Education”) to develop and market new learning programs for quality education.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ivy International Education is a professional organization engaged in study abroad consulting, Project-Based Learning (PBL) program consulting, online education, and charitable education programs. Ivy International Education is the only authorized representative of interactive K-12 Online Learning program provider MommyDaddyMe in the Chinese mainland market.

A sum of 1405311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 300.56K shares. Taoping Inc. shares reached a high of $3.82 and dropped to a low of $3.1001 until finishing in the latest session at $3.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Taoping Inc. [TAOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84.

TAOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, TAOP shares gained by 27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taoping Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.25 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.98.

Return on Total Capital for TAOP is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.40. Additionally, TAOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] managed to generate an average of -$45,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TAOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] Insider Position Details

Positions in Taoping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ:TAOP] by around 51,849 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 62,168 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAOP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 52,917 shares during the same period.