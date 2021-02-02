Market cap of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] reaches 730.57M – now what?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] closed the trading session at $21.50 on 02/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.91, while the highest price level was $21.50. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $10,041 and $39,050, respectively. Over the entire accrual period, the dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from October 1, 2020 through date of conversion or December 31, 2020 whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on January 29, 2021. All Series I Class B Convertible Preferred Stock was redeemed as of December 31, 2020. The record date for the Series II Class B Convertible Stockholders is January 19, 2021.

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable’s products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.19 percent and weekly performance of 58.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 97.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 181.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, RVP reached to a volume of 6813305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVP in the course of the last twelve months was 608.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

RVP stock trade performance evaluation

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.32. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 97.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1243.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.45 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now 9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.53. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] managed to generate an average of $22,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125 million, or 22.70% of RVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,614,368, which is approximately 4.7% of the company’s market cap and around 41.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 957,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.58 million in RVP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.77 million in RVP stock with ownership of nearly 10.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP] by around 1,221,465 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 644,087 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,925,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,790,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,838 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 253,714 shares during the same period.