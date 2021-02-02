Market cap of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] reaches 9.50B – now what?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 4.19% or 0.24 points to close at $5.97 with a heavy trading volume of 9411333 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that CEMEX Announces Sale of Certain Assets in Southeastern France.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced the divestment of certain assets in Southeastern France as part of its strategy to focus its portfolio development into high growth markets.

CEMEX signed binding agreements to sell 24 concrete plants and 1 aggregates quarry in France to LafargeHolcim. These assets are located in the Rhone Alpes region in the Southeast of France, east of CEMEX’s Lyon operations, which the company will retain.

It opened the trading session at $5.87, the shares rose to $6.135 and dropped to $5.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 95.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -285.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, CX reached to a volume of 9411333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.10. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $26,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $3,367 million, or 39.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 89,183,590, which is approximately -15.61% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 74,856,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.89 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $347.96 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -13.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 78,609,715 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 73,102,341 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 412,251,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,963,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,691,867 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 15,520,688 shares during the same period.