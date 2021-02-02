Market Analysts see Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.83 at the close of the session, up 12.27%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the TD Securities Mining Conference.

NYSE American Symbol – UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (“UEC” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s President and CEO, Amir Adnani, will present virtually at the TD Securities Mining Conference being held, January 28th, 2021 at 3:20 PM ET.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock is now 3.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UEC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.17, which means current price is +21.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 9395131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5632, while it was recorded at 1.6980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1529 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $84 million, or 27.60% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,170,415, which is approximately -0.907% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,864,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.22 million in UEC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.4 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 314.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 5,042,930 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,307,614 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,735,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,085,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,413 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 151,592 shares during the same period.