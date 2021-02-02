Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Market Analysts see Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] loss -6.61% on the last trading session, reaching $14.41 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) who were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving SKT shares.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. represents 92.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.41 billion with the latest information. SKT stock price has been found in the range of $13.86 to $15.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 5415524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 81.21.

Trading performance analysis for SKT stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 41.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.24 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 381.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -159.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

There are presently around $991 million, or 80.10% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,656,099, which is approximately -2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,327,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.46 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.66 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -5.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 5,503,083 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,425,716 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 51,852,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,780,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,233 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,972,746 shares during the same period.

