Market Analysts see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CBMG] surged by $1.93 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.67 during the day while it closed the day at $19.60. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Cellular Biomedicine Group Stockholders Vote FOR Proposed Merger.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) (“Company,” “CBMG,” “we” or “our”), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, announced that leading proxy advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. have both recommended that the Company’s stockholders vote FOR the proposal to adopt the definitive merger agreement that provides for the acquisition of CBMG for $19.75 in cash per share of common stock in a going private transaction (the “merger proposal”).

The Company will hold a special meeting of the stockholders on February 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, at 9605 Medical Center Drive, Suite 100, 1st floor, Rockville, Maryland 20850. At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on the merger proposal and certain other proposals described in detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 29, 2020. Stockholders of record as of the close of business, Eastern time, on December 18, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting and any adjournment thereof.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stock has also gained 7.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBMG stock has inclined by 7.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.81% and gained 6.64% year-on date.

The market cap for CBMG stock reached $344.18 million, with 19.43 million shares outstanding and 9.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.60K shares, CBMG reached a trading volume of 1170660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBMG shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBMG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CBMG shares from 26 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1147.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

CBMG stock trade performance evaluation

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, CBMG shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.29, while it was recorded at 18.25 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] shares currently have an operating margin of -15001.23 and a Gross Margin at -1577.07. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14704.65.

Return on Total Capital for CBMG is now -58.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.81. Additionally, CBMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] managed to generate an average of -$230,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBMG.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [CBMG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84 million, or 33.90% of CBMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBMG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 857,334, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 44.70% of the total institutional ownership; MAN GROUP PLC, holding 247,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 million in CBMG stocks shares; and CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A., currently with $4.61 million in CBMG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CBMG] by around 1,386,730 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 832,840 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,068,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,287,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBMG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,545 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 208,871 shares during the same period.