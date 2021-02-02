Market Analysts see Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] price surged by 26.10 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Athersys to Host a Virtual Investor Day.

Event to cover development progress and commercial manufacturing plans.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® cell therapy, announced that the Company will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM EST.

A sum of 6923083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Athersys Inc. shares reached a high of $2.47 and dropped to a low of $1.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.44.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 947.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.49. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 31.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.53. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -137.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$537,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ATHX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 28.70% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,179,158, which is approximately 1.181% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,042,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.38 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.58 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -2.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 5,330,538 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 4,557,526 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 45,347,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,235,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,145 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,449,469 shares during the same period.