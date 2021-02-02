Market Analysts see Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.95%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Arcutis”) (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $150.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Arcutis. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Arcutis intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Truist Securities and Cantor are acting as lead managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, ARQT stock rose by 63.21%. The one-year Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.97. The average equity rating for ARQT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 37.75 million shares outstanding and 20.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.07K shares, ARQT stock reached a trading volume of 1493088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $46.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 2.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

ARQT Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.95. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 27.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -57.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,448,138 per employee.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

ARQT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -6.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,236 million, or 83.90% of ARQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,542,790, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,728,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.82 million in ARQT stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $166.3 million in ARQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQT] by around 1,578,119 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 636,166 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,517,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,732,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,571 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,078 shares during the same period.