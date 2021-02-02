L Brands Inc. [LB] Stock trading around $41.86 per share: What’s Next?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] jumped around 1.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $41.86 at the close of the session, up 2.70%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Jeld-Wen, Raytheon, and L Brands and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), and L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JELD).

L Brands Inc. stock is now 12.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LB Stock saw the intraday high of $42.00 and lowest of $40.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.29, which means current price is +15.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 9595404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about L Brands Inc. [LB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $48.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $38, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on LB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LB stock performed recently?

L Brands Inc. [LB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.91, while it was recorded at 40.92 for the last single week of trading, and 27.62 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.38. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 19.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.15. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of -$3,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for L Brands Inc. [LB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $8,850 million, or 79.50% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 24,169,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in LB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $968.9 million in LB stock with ownership of nearly -3.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 36,024,032 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 37,905,655 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 137,491,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,421,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,410,751 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,333,853 shares during the same period.