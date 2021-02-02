Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] moved up 33.35: Why It’s Important

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] traded at a high on 02/01/21, posting a 33.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc.: KXI Suspension Development Project.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) wishes to provide a progress report on the KXI Suspension Development Project (the “KXI project”) given the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general business development ambitions and resources.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Kelso operates the KXI project through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary KIQ X Industries (“KIQ”). As part of a scheduled management succession plan in 2021 the Company has appointed Mr. Chris Stewart to act as the President of KIQ. As part of an orderly transition, Mr. Stewart replaces James R. Bond, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer of KIQ. Mr. Stewart will assume executive authority and responsibility for all aspects of the KXI project. Mr. Stewart has served as the General Manager of KIQ for several years and has been a key developer of the strategic business model for the KXI project.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35196455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at 26.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.29%.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $44.81 million, with 47.17 million shares outstanding and 45.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 571.75K shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 35196455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64.

How has KIQ stock performed recently?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 72.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.05 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5885, while it was recorded at 0.7812 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5892 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now 34.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.

Insider trade positions for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,450,764, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 761,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $51000.0 in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 50.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 2,239,448 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 36,115 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 71,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,347,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,064 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 34,908 shares during the same period.