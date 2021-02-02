Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $5.69 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $5.69 on 01/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.66, while the highest price level was $6.34. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Hecla 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast and Future Management Changes.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced it will issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and announces future management changes.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.19 percent and weekly performance of 5.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, HL reached to a volume of 18294798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $4.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,746 million, or 60.90% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 51,862,194, which is approximately 6.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,711,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.1 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $217.51 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 40,610,089 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 18,966,253 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 247,292,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,868,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,335,827 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,703,491 shares during the same period.