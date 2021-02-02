GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $63

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] plunged by -$8.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $99.90 during the day while it closed the day at $96.46. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving GSX shares.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock has also loss -1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSX stock has inclined by 40.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.24% and gained 86.54% year-on date.

The market cap for GSX stock reached $22.94 billion, with 238.40 million shares outstanding and 127.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, GSX reached a trading volume of 6929563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSX shares is $67.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GSX stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GSX shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 12.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 229.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

GSX stock trade performance evaluation

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, GSX shares gained by 83.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.48, while it was recorded at 110.77 for the last single week of trading, and 69.79 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.20 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now 24.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.32. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] managed to generate an average of $5,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.08%.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 28,727,501 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 15,693,789 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 37,574,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,995,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,511,702 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,365,539 shares during the same period.