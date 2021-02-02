Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Revenue clocked in at $3.34 billion, up 4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] price surged by 3.64 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update.

Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX:GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce an update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture (“JV”) with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

The Miradani North target is located approximately 10 kilometers south of the Asanko Gold Mine’s processing plant on the Datano Mining Lease. A preliminary drilling campaign (Phase 1) was conducted in April 2019 (see news releases dated April 30, 2019) which demonstrated encouraging widths of mineralization and grade in multiple parallel zones. A follow-up drill program was completed in Q4 2020 (Phase 2) expanding upon the previous results (see news release dated November 30, 2020). A Phase 3 program to define mineralization at a 40m x 40m spacing has been underway for the past two months with three drill rigs in operation.

A sum of 9626029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.47M shares. Gold Fields Limited shares reached a high of $9.68 and dropped to a low of $9.44 until finishing in the latest session at $9.67.

The one-year GFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.96. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 9.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.46. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $412,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 43,226,039 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 60,008,709 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 206,615,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,850,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,275,289 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,620,825 shares during the same period.