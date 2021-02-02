Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $10

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] loss -8.81% on the last trading session, reaching $12.22 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) were harmed as a result of trading bans or forced liquidations involving GOGO shares.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood, Interactive Brokers and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc. represents 82.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. GOGO stock price has been found in the range of $11.90 to $13.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 5290916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on GOGO stock. On September 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOGO shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for GOGO stock

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.72. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 319.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $482 million, or 45.20% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,726,814, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.6 million in GOGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.45 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly -17.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 7,670,061 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,513,021 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,275,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,458,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,573 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,143,604 shares during the same period.