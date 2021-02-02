Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell -18.25% so far this year. What now?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 8.80 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Genworth Financial Schedules Special Topics Call For January 5th.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced it will hold a special topics call on January 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) with Genworth’s President and CEO Tom McInerney to discuss the Company’s recent transaction update with Oceanwide and its efforts to advance the remaining steps of its contingency plan.

Genworth’s call will be accessible via telephone and the Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth’s January 5 conference call is 888 208.1820 or 323 794.2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 3039080. Due to the high call volume expected, please dial in early. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http://investor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A sum of 8778520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.28M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $3.20 and dropped to a low of $2.86 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.6. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.82.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.10.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.68. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $107,097 per employee.

GNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -113.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,062 million, or 70.20% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,873,646, which is approximately -3.976% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,265,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.32 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.44 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly -13.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 32,258,026 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 41,969,536 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 269,536,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,764,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,422,151 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,531,557 shares during the same period.